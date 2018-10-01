CHICAGO (CBS)–A 79-year-old man with Parkinson’s disease was attacked as he jogged on the 2800 block of North Lake Shore Drive.

The man was jogging around 5 a.m. on Sept. 29 when police say 21-year-old Rokas Ablacinskas struck him in the back of the head with his fist.

The jogger began hitting Ablacinskas to defend himself and he was able to escape and call police.

The offender was still on the scene when police arrived. He was arrested and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery to a person over age 60, one count of felony attempt murder-other forcible felony and one count of aggravated battery in a public place.

The victim was transported to St. Joseph Hospital and was treated for a laceration to the head.