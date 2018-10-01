CHICAGO (CBS) — The Field Museum is showing its support for the Chicago Cubs by dressing one of its dinosaurs in a gigantic custom-fit jersey.

The museum team began dressing the 45-foot-tall, 2000-pound dinosaur this morning. In addition to the fanatic sauropod on the northwest terrace, the museum’s Stanley Field Hall will also be decorated with the “W” flag.

The Cubs lost their tiebreaker game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday and will play either the Colorado Rockies or the Los Angeles Dodgers in Tuesday night’s wild-card game.