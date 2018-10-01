CHICAGO (CBS)–A 72-year-old jeweler in north suburban Niles was beaten by at least three men who stole his clothing and dumped him at a Chicago golf course.

The victim told police that men wearing masks and brandishing baseball bats approached him as he parked his car near his apartment in Niles.

One of the men struck him in the head and threw him in a van, according to police.

Several hours later, they abandoned him in his underwear at the Edgebrook Golf Course on Chicago’s northwest side.

Police said the attack wasn’t random. The man told detectives the thieves took jewelry he had been showing clients at a Des Plaines bar earlier that evening.

The jeweler did not have any broken bones but was shaken, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 847-588-6500.