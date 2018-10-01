CHICAGO (CBS)–A valuable painting is going to auction to help fund renovations for the Legler Library on Chicago’s West Side.

The proceeds from the sale of a James Kerry James Marshall painting, “Knowledge and Wonder,” which now hangs in the Legler Branch, will help the library to return to regional status, according to the city.

Regional status for Legler Library would mean longer hours, additional programs for adults and children and the addition of collections capturing the culture of the city’s West Side.

The work, which is currently owned by the City of Chicago, will be sold through auction by Christie’s Auction House. The painting is estimated to be worth upwards of $10 million, the city says.

The art sale will also help support the city’s first-ever permanent public art fund to support public art in underserved communities.