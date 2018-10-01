CBS (CHICAGO) – A homecoming dance at Lockport Township High School Saturday was shut down early after reports of a person with a gun.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., a student notified a Lockport police officer present at the dance he had heard a student had brought a gun to the dance, according a statement released by the Lockport Township School District.

The first student provided a description of the alleged gunman, who was later detained by police. While in custody, the student admitted he had brought a BB gun to the dance, but had passed it to another student when he saw police searching the fieldhouse.

The student to whom the gun had been passed was also taken into police custody once he re-entered the cafeteria. He told police he had buried the gun in a yard nearby. Police recovered the gun from the location soon after.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., a large group of students in a hallway outside the fieldhouse became starled and began rushing for the exit. Some students fell on top of each other and were injured. Julie Bailey Obradovic, a mother whose daughter was attending the dance, posted on Facebook that “kids were falling and getting trampled” due to the rumors of an active shooter. However, police have not confirmed the cause of the rush.

“All reports of an active shooter or subject with a gun at the Lockport Township High School this evening are false,” Illinois State Police posted Saturday night.

The dance was shut down at 9:30 p.m., a half hour earlier than scheduled.