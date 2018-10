CHICAGO (CBS)–A Midlothian man has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Robert Van Etten, 70, was allegedly caught with about 80 pornographic images depicting children on his electronic devices, police said.

Van Etten was under surveillance since late last year, police said.

An investigation involving police in Berwyn, Oak Forest and Orland Park led to his arrest, according to Oak Forest police chief Tim Kristin.

Van Etten was being held without bond as of Friday, police said.