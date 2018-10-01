CHICAGO (CBS)– A Cook County judge has denied bail for two men charged with killing a Rolling Meadows landlord whose body was found in a sewer in the Englewood neighborhood, nearly two months after he went missing.

Elijah and Tony Green are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Vasudevareddy Kethireddy.

Kethireddy was last seen in the neighborhood August 4, while he was collecting rent from tenants in the Englewood neighborhood. His body was found in a sewer Friday morning near 62nd and May, across the street from property he owned, and near where his car was found on Aug. 7. The plates had been removed from his car.

Police said the two men strangled Kethireddy, to whom they owed money for rent. Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said they also searched the Internet for ways of disposing of a body in a sewer.

Elijah & Tony Green charged this morning with the despicable murder of a 76 year old man. Detectives found the victim after investigation revealed suspects searched internet for how to dispose of a body in a sewer. pic.twitter.com/QcgfE6N7qZ — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 1, 2018

At a bond hearing Monday afternoon, prosecutors said Elijah Green sneaked up behind Kethireddy, placed him in a chokehold, and “cut off his ability to breathe until the victim died.”

Prosecutors also revealed a witness used Tony Green’s phone to search “how long it takes a body to decompose in sewer water.”