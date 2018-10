CHICAGO (CBS)–Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a 76-year-old missing Rolling Meadows man whose body was found in a sewer in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood Friday.

Elijah and Tony Green are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Vasudevareddy Kethireddy. He was last seen in the neighborhood August 4 collecting rent.

Police said the two allegedly men strangled the victim.