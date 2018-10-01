If you’ve got coffee on the brain, you’re in luck: Hoodline found the freshest Chicago shops. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for some coffee.

Pilates + Coffee

2144 W. Roscoe St., Roscoe Village

Pilates + Coffee, like the name suggests, is a hybrid coffee and Pilates spot formed from a collaboration between Core Chicago Pilates owner Holly Swanson and Pilates + Coffee owner Jacquelyn Brennan.

Stop by the kid- and dog-friendly location to sip on a number of caffeinated beverages and while you’re there, inquire about The Lab, a comprehensive 500-hour Pilates teacher-training program designed specifically for upcoming Pilates instructors. For those looking for single workouts or weekly or monthly memberships, view the new spot’s website here.

Pilates + Coffee has a current Yelp rating of five stars out of three reviews.

Yelper Kathleen C., who reviewed the business on Sept. 23, wrote, “Stopped in today for the first time. Met the owner, who was super nice. The shop part is small and cute with a selection of pastries, some fruit and other things along with coffee.”

Denver I. noted, “This is my new favorite coffee spot. I stopped here while on business, and the owner greeted me as I walked in. I hung out for a while and talked with Ryan while he explained the drip brews he had.”

Pilates + Coffee is open from 7 a.m.–noon on weekdays and 8 a.m.–1 p.m. on weekends.

Tous Les Jours

2144 S. Archer Ave., Chinatown

South Korean franchise Tous Les Jours has opened a new French-style bakery with Asian influences in Chinatown.

A wide selection of caffeinated beverages and seasonal drinks are on offer, including both iced and hot options. Lattes, cappuccinos, mochas and macchiatos are available. The bakery also offers breads, cakes, sandwiches, croissants, macarons and pastries. Check out the list of offerings here.

Yelpers are still warming up to Tous Les Jours, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 39 reviews on the site.

John D. wrote, “Accepts credit cards! Sorry this has to be the first thing said when shopping for a quick baked goods breakfast place in Chinatown. Almost every establishment it seems is cash only.”

Rosy L. added, “I’m so happy they finally opened a Tous Les Jours! All the locations were too far away from downtown Chicago to go to regularly. Their products are not true Chinese pastries, but have a fusion flair to them. I love all their baked goods, the curry croquette is my new favorite! I also really love anything they have that’s filled with fresh cream.”

Tous Les Jours is open from 9 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

Step Down Cafe

2023 S. Racine Ave., Pilsen

Step Down Cafe recently debuted with coffee, tea and sandwiches. Caffeinated beverage options include house coffees, lattes, mochas and americanos as well chai tea lattes and specialty teas.

Hungry? Grab a turkey and cheese, tuna salad or Cubano sandwich. Here’s the full menu.

With a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp, Step Down Cafe has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Rosa F., who reviewed it on Sept. 6, wrote, “I’m visiting from California and this place is a beauty! The inside, the artwork, the space, the coffee and the atmosphere. It’s all great.”

Betsey T. added, “I stopped in for my first visit yesterday and am very excited about Step Down Cafe. The coffee was excellent, there is a friendly neighborhood vibe, and the space is cozy and cool.”

Step Down Cafe is open from 7 a.m.–7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.–6 p.m. on weekends.