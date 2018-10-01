CHICAGO (CBS)–A 12-year-old boy has died after becoming trapped in sand at a park in South Haven, Mich.

Gage Wilson, a boy scout, was digging in the side of a sand dune Saturday and crawled into a small space he had carved out.

The sand collapsed, covering him for at least 30 minutes before rescuers could get to him.

He had a pulse when he was pulled out, but he died a short time later at the hospital, police said.

In 2012, a 6-year-old boy was nearly buried alive under 11 feet of sand in the Mount Baldy area of the Dunes National Lakeshore. That park closed after the incident for for years and reopened in 2017.

The dune where the boy was buried has not reopened, authorities said.