CHICAGO (CBS)–Police in Hobart, Ind. were investigating a shooting Sunday night in the parking lot of a Walmart.

A manhunt is underway in northwest Indiana Monday morning after a gunman shot two people, including a 9-year-old boy.

The store turned into a crime scene Sunday night when dozens of customers inside and outside of the store heard multiple gunshots. Police this morning were still searching for a man described as a person of interest.

Police responded to the store last night around 7:30 p.m. and found the boy and a 25-year-old with gunshot wounds. One of the victims ran inside the store, alarming customers, according to police.

Employees rushed customers to safety amid the chaos.

Dozens of evidence markers were scattered across the parking lot early Monday morning.

Customer Latrice Mosley said she didn’t think what was happening was real.

“We could hear the employees shouting, ‘get down get down everybody–get down!'” Mosley said. “The first thing I’m thinking is it’s a joke, but the customer standing next to me said ‘no, they’re serious.'”

Employees at the Walmart store had just finished active shooter training a few days before.

Police are still searching for the suspect. The condition of the victims was unknown.