CHICAGO (CBS) — United Parcel Service (UPS) announced it will be hiring 4,000 employees in the Chicago area to get ready for the busy holiday season.

The jobs are among 100,000 seasonal jobs UPS will be filling across the country this year.

UPS said they are looking to fill seasonal positions, along with permanent positions, including: 2,100 driver-helpers, 1,675 package handlers, 250 package delivery drivers, and 60 tractor-trailer drivers.

Tractor-trailer jobs start at $35 per hour, package delivery driver positions start at $18.75 per hour, and package handlers and driver helpers start at $10.35 per hour. Package handlers in some locations also qualify for a $100-$150 weekly bonus.

“Every year, we deliver the holidays for millions of customers,” said Jim Barber, chief operating officer. “In order to make that happen, we also deliver thousands of great seasonal jobs at our facilities across the country.”

UPS is hiring at the following six local locations.

Palatine : 2100 N. Hicks Road, Palatine, IL 60067

: 2100 N. Hicks Road, Palatine, IL 60067 Northbrook : 2525 Shermer Road, Northbrook, IL 60062

: 2525 Shermer Road, Northbrook, IL 60062 Franklin Park : 2301 N Rose St., Franklin Park, IL 60131

: 2301 N Rose St., Franklin Park, IL 60131 Bedford Park : 6700 W 73rd St., Bedford Park, IL 60638

: 6700 W 73rd St., Bedford Park, IL 60638 Jefferson Street : 1400 S. Jefferson St., Chicago, IL 60607

: 1400 S. Jefferson St., Chicago, IL 60607 Addison: 150 S. Lombard Ave., Addison, IL 60101

UPS said up to 35% of those hired to fill seasonal positions over the past three years now have permanent jobs with the company. The company said they expect an increase in package volume beginning in November through January 2019.

Anyone interested in applying for a position at UPS must apply online at UPSjobs.com.