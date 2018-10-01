CHICAGO (CBS) — It was a disappointing start to October for the Chicago Cubs with a 3 to 1 loss to the Brewers. The Chicago Cubs will go on to play a wild card game Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

With a National League Central Division title at stake, Brewers fans made the 90-mile drive from Milwaukee to Chicago to support their team, filling seats at Wrigley Field.

Brewers fan Zach DeWitt said he bought tickets to the game at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

“The minute they went on sale, I was able to get online and scored four and found some great people to come down with and we’re excited to be here!” Dewitt exclaimed.

Other than when the Cardinals are in town, it is a rare occurrence to have enormous cheers for the visiting team at Wrigley Field.

“It was so loud right behind us,” said Cubs fan Scott Gore. “There were so many Brewers fans.”

“It was a playoff atmosphere,” Brewers supporter, Charles Bolden explained. “Every pitch, everybody was in it. It was awesome.”

Back in September when the Cubs had a five game lead over the Brewers, a tie-breaker did not seem likely.

“I figured we would be done with this a long time ago,” Cubs fan Dave Moore said. “You’d think they would have been out of this weeks ago. They’re tough. They’re a tough club, aren’t they?”

“We still got a chance. It’s not over yet!” Cubs fan Kenny Rogers agreed.

The cubs will settle for a wildcard game against the Rockies at Wrigley Field Tuesday at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will go on to face the Brewers in the NLDS, a best-of-five series starting Thursday. Milwaukee will have home field advantage throughout the NL playoffs.

CBS 2’s Jim Williams reports he did not see any despair among Cub fans after the loss. For four straight years, the Cubs have made the postseason.