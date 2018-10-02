CHICAGO (CBS) — If you want to see the Cubs’ first playoff game tonight against the Rockies, you’ll need to shell out at least $70 for seats in the upper deck.

You can still get tickets directly from the Cubs, but the only ones left appear to be standing room only, going for $100 each after including taxes and fees.

Even standing room only tickets on StubHub are selling for at least $69.97.

Bleacher seats are selling for at least $75 on StubHub, and sitting in the lower decks along the foul lines will cost at least $103 on StubHub.

Want to sit right behind home plate? The club seats right behind home plate will cost at least $600, and could run as high as $2,000.

Those aren’t even the most expensive seats out there. One seller on StubHub is asking for $10,001 apiece for six seats in the upper deck along the third base line.

Some outfield terrace seats also are selling for $9,000 each on StubHub.

If the Cubs beat the Rockies tonight, you can no doubt expect to see those prices jump in the National League Division Series. That best-of-five rematch with the Brewers would start on Thursday in Milwaukee, and Game 3 would be at Wrigley Field on Sunday.