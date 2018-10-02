CHICAGO (CBS)–A child and two adults were killed and three people were injured in a violent crash in the Englewood neighborhood Monday night.

A speeding car fleeing police careened through a red light at 69th and Loomis around 7:10 p.m. last night, smashing into three vehicles, killing two men, 24 and 25, and a 3-year-old boy who was ejected from a vehicle.

“When I walked closer, I saw a small baby on the ground. He didn’t look too good. So I was more concerned, because I’m a registered medical assistant. So I knew I could be of some help, and when I came down and saw him, he was moving, he was breathing,” witness Kimyanna Washington said.

The 24-year-old has been identified as Antonio Cowan of the 7800 block of South Ada. The 25-year-old is Chrishawn Turner of the 8100 block of South Vernon. The 3-year-old is Cabari Turner of Gary, Indiana.

A 2-year-old girl and a 26-year-old woman were hospitalized at Stroger, and a 43-year-old woman was taken to St. Bernard Hospital.

The person who caused the crash fled from the scene and has not been arrested, police said. A handgun and ammunition were found in that driver’s car.

Police had been pursuing his vehicle shortly before the crash, but officers had turned off the emergency lights and stopped following the car before the accident, but the driver didn’t slow down, and blew a red light.

A witness of the chaotic scene reported seeing a car fly through the red light and smash into other cars.

“The next thing you know it was a big big crash–and next thing I see are little babies on the street–they must’ve flown out of the car,” he said. “I don’t know if they were wearing seat belts, but it was sad.”