Chicago (CBS) — After J.B. Pritzker claimed he did nothing wrong, he’s now paying back $330,000 in tax breaks he allegedly got from ripping five toilets out of his Gold Coast mansion. But, did he commit a crime and could he be prosecuted?

Former Illinois Republican Chairman and ally of Governor Rauner, Pat Brady, was outside Pritzker’s Astor Street property and strongly suggested Pritzker broke the law.

“You got a perjury. You got conspiracy. You got all kinds of federal crimes,” Brady said.

County Inspector General Pat Blanchard highlighted a work order to a plumbing company, which points directly to M.K. Pritzker, J.B.’s wife.

“She is going to have the house re-assessed as an uninhabitable structure. To do this, she would like to have us pull all the toilets,” the work order said.

Later, two separate affidavits to the assessor from Pritzker Associates claimed the mansion was “uninhabitable” with “no functioning bathrooms or kitchen”.

“If I had filed affidavits on any of these properties, fraudulent affidavits, and got $330,000 in taxpayer dollars, I would be going on my way to the penitentiary,” Brady said.

CBS 2 legal analyst Irv Miller suggested it’s M.K. Pritzker, not J.B., who is in the most legal jeopardy from state or federal prosecutors. He said he’s never heard of a property tax case like this being prosecuted at any of those levels.

“It’s not usually this blatant though,” Miller said.

CBS 2 reached out to both state and federal prosecutors. The U.S. attorney’s office had no comment. A spokesman for Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said they are reviewing the report.