CHICAGO (CBS)–The Mega Millions drawing for Tuesday has reached a jackpot of $367 million.

The jackpot is the 11th largest in the game’s history.

No jackpot winners were reported in the most recent jackpot, on Friday.

The overall odds of winning a jackpot are 1 in more than 3 million, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Tonight’s drawing will be held at 10 p.m.