CHICAGO (CBS)–An armed robbery was reported at a Mobil gas station/7-Eleven store on the 800 block of West Higgins Road in Park Ridge early Tuesday morning.

Four suspects described by police as black males wearing hooded sweatshirts entered the store around 2:55 a.m.

One of them walked around the counter and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the clerk while demanding cash, according to police.

The other offenders ordered another person working in the store and a customer to the floor.

The suspects fled the store with cash and personal credit cards.

None of the victims were physically harmed, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Chief Duane Mellema at (847) 318-5276.