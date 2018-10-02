CHICAGO (CBS) — For the second time in a week, a man was shot and killed in Rogers Park. Police believe Eliyahu Moscowitz, 24, was walking down the bike path on Lunt Avenue when someone shot him. CBS 2 has learned Moscowitz was a member of the Orthodox Jewish community.

Alderman Joe Moore said police have a witness who heard the gunshots and saw the victim. Police are now checking surveillance cameras in the area. The alderman met with concerned residents this morning. He said he’s been in contact with the district commander and the mayor, who are promising full resources to investigate these homicides.

“I would urge everyone – the news media and my constituents as well – to try to avoid rampant speculation that can only stoke fears,” Moore said. “Let’s wait and see what the facts are and then go from there.”

This case is very similar to another deadly shooting that happened Sunday morning about three blocks away in the 1400 West Sherwin block. 73-year-old Willard Watts was shot and killed while walking his two dogs. The alderman said in both cases the victims still had their personal belongings on them. The younger victim did not carry a wallet. Both had been shot in the head.

The community is now on high alert.

“I understand their fear and their concern,” Alderman Moore said. “I feel it myself and for my wife, and that fear is understandable and justifiable and that’s why we’re doing everything we can.”

Officers returned to the 1100 block of West Lunt to search the area and residents can expect to see more officers patrolling.

Rogers Park has seen a 20 percent increase in murders since this time last year. A total of six people have been killed since the beginning of 2018, police said.