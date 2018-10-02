CHICAGO (CBS)–His blonde hair and windbreaker soaked, Pastor John Elleson stood in the steady rain early Tuesday morning before dawn as he waited for the medical examiner’s office to carry the body away from where the man came to rest on the bike path. A man found dead on a bike path marks the second homicide in the Roger’s Park neighborhood in less than a week.

Elleson heard about the shooting and headed straight to Loyola Park, where a man was shot in the head and killed overnight on Lunt Avenue as he walked down the bike path.

“And now he’s laying there and I just can’t leave until the medical examiner takes him,” Elleson said. “He’s laying there with the rain coming down. “If it were my son or my relative, I would want someone to stand there with him at this time.”

Police believe the victim was walking down the bike path when someone shot him.

The murder happened less than a mile away from where a 73-year-old man was fatally shot during a possible robbery attempt while returning to his Rogers Park apartment Sunday morning after walking his dogs, according to police.

Both victims were shot in the head.

The community is now on high alert.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Eliyahu Moscowicz. Police say they don’t think it was a robbery.

Rogers Park has seen a 20 percent increase in murders since this time last year. A total of six people have been killed since the beginning of 2018, police said.