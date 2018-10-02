CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot and killed in less than two days in Rogers Park, just blocks away from each other, and police believe one gunman is responsible.

Chicago police said ballistics tests show the same gun was used in both slayings, leading investigators to believe one suspect shot both victims.

Eliyahu Moscowitz, 24, was walking down the bike path on the 1100 block of West Lunt Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Monday when someone shot him.

The shooting happened about half a mile away from where 73-year-old Douglass Watts was shot and killed while walking his two dogs Sunday morning in the 1400 block of West Sherwin.

Both victims had been shot in the head, and Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said Tuesday afternoon that ballistics tests confirmed shell casings from both shootings came from the same gun.

.@Chicago_Police say shell casings from TWO Rogers Park killings match, which lead investigators to believe ONE suspect responsible for BOTH killings. @cbschicago — Mai Martinez (@MaiReports) October 2, 2018

“Given the frequency of these homicides, and what we know about the investigations, detectives have been working aggressively to cultivate leads,” Johnson said.

Investigators have enlisted the help of the FBI and ATF, and are checking surveillance video from private businesses and CTA buses in the area.

Police have released a surveillance image of the suspect, who is wearing a black cap or hood and a black mask over the lower half of his face. He is also seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black shoes or boots.

“I can assure you the person or persons responsible will be brought to justice,” Johnson said. “The way we will do it is by working together. There is someone out there who knows who this person is, whether it’s a family member, a friend, or a trusted loved one, we need you to do the right thing and call the police.”

#CPD says they will increase patrols in #RogersPark and along the lakefront until further notice. @cbschicago https://t.co/UOaTNjbSvN — LAUREN VICTORY (@LaurenVictory) October 2, 2018

Johnson said police also will saturate the Rogers Park area in response to the shooting, particularly along the lakefront. Gang teams and tactical teams also will be deployed in strategic areas.

“Our priority is to ensure the safety and security of everyone,” Johnson said.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel expressed his condolences to the victims’ families.

“Their deaths were senseless and tragic. As a city, our hearts especially go out to their families whose own lives have been torn apart,” he said.

Police have said anyone with information about the shootings should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8200.