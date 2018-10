(CBS) — A semi truck caught fire on the inbound Stevenson expressway, causing a major traffic backup on Tuesday morning.

The truck was on the shoulder between Central and Pulaski. Video taken around 11:20 a.m. by a passenger in an Uber driving to Midway Airport showed the cab engulfed in flames and firefighters began to douse the flames.

There was no immediate word from Illinois State Police on the cause of the accident or how long the expressway traffic will be affected.