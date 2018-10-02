CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago men have been arrested on federal gun charges, after more than 350 firearms were stolen from a UPS distribution center in Memphis, before they were to be shipped to Dallas. Taveyan Turnbo and Roland Jackson were arrested in south suburban Midlothian on Sunday, after they were spotted in a U-Haul filled with stolen guns.

Federal prosecutors said 18-year-old Taveyan Turnbo has been charged with possession of three stolen firearms, and 24-year-old Roland Jackson has been charged with illegal possession of three firearms by a convicted felon.

On Friday, the UPS distribution center in Memphis received 16 pallets of guns from a Ruger factory in North Carolina, according to the charges against the pair. On Sunday, a few hours before a semi-trailer carrying those guns was scheduled to leave Memphis for Texas, an alarm went off at the distribution center when an unauthorized U-Haul van drove onto the lot, and two men stole three pallets of guns and loaded them into the van.

UPS officials told federal authorities the three pallets contained 367 guns, including .22 caliber and .380 caliber firearms.

About 12 hours after the guns were stolen in Memphis, police in south suburban Midlothian received a call about suspicious activity in the parking lot of a Walgreens drug store. Police said someone spotted a U-Haul van filled with guns outside the Walgreens, and two men were seen selling drugs inside the store.

When officers arrived, they questioned Turnbo and Jackson, who later ran away. Police found both men a few hours later and arrested them.

According to federal prosecutors, Turnbo admitted he was helping Jackson and his brother sell the stolen guns, but denied participating in the theft from the UPS facility. He allegedly admitted he knew Jackson had previously stolen guns from train shipments.