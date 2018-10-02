Chicago (CBS) — Police in Hobart, Ind. have charged Alex Hughes, 26, with shooting a 9-year-old boy and his 25-year-old father in a Walmart parking lot Sunday.

Police said the shooting was not the first Hughes and the 25-year-old victim have traded gunshots. They said both are in rival Gary gangs and opened fire at each other there just six weeks ago.

Hobart police said Hughes faces a number of felony charges from this most recent shooting including two counts of attempted murder. A search for him is still underway and he is considered armed and dangerous. During a press conference, Lieutenant James Gonzales of the Hobart Police Department urged Hughes to turn himself into authorities.

According to police, the 9-year-old victim is still in critical condition while the 25-year-old victim is in stable condition.