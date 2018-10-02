CHICAGO (CBS)–Testimony has resumed today in the murder trial of Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke after Judge Vincent Gaughan postponed the proceedings for a day to accommodate a sick juror.

A momentous decision from the defense is expected to happen soon, as Van Dyke’s counsel decides whether or not he should testify in his own defense.

11:45 a.m.

Judge Gaughan stopped testimony and held a man sitting in the media section in contempt of court for recording in the courtroom, a violation of the decorum order.

The prosecution is cross-examining psychologist Dr. Laurence Miller, who admitted Van Dyke’s defense team pays him $10,000 per day of testimony.

10:09 a.m.

Court began Tuesday around 10:10 a.m., with the defense calling its first witness of the day, Dr. Laurence Miller, a psychologist. He is the 17th defense witness called since the trial began. The prosecution has called 24 witnesses during the trial.

Miller testified about what happens to the human brain during moments of stress or extreme threat.

“The memory for exactly what is taking place is not exactly what is the brain’s priority at that point,” Miller said. “In an emergency situation, if something’s bad, you gotta do something–you’ve gotta escape, but you can’t just escape–you have to neutralize the threat because that’s your job.”