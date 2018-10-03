CHICAGO (CBS) — A global shipping company has opened a new flagship operation in the Lincoln Yards development along the Chicago River, becoming the first major tenant of the 70-acre property just west of Lincoln Park.

C.H. Robinson has more than 2,500 employees in the Chicago area, and coordinates 1.6 million shipments each year.

Its new 200,000-square-foot facility near Webster and Ashland will allow the logistics company to expand its operations.

“We’ve got room to grow in this building, we’ve got room to grow in our industry, and we’ve got room to grow in the city, and we’re super excited about all of it,” C.H. Robinson CEO John Wiehoff said at the ribbon-cutting for the new offices Wednesday morning.

C.H. is the first anchor tenant at Lincoln Yards, a 53-acre development along the Chicago River between Lincoln Park and Bucktown. Developer Sterling Bay already has announced plans for a 20,000-seat soccer stadium on the site.

The $5 billion development also would include about 12 million square feet of buildings, a train station connecting to the 606 bike trail, offices, hotels, apartments, and condominiums.

Lincoln Yards is also one of several proposed sites city officials have pitched to Amazon executives as the online retailer searches for a home for its second headquarters.