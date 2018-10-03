CHICAGO (CBS) — Closing arguments are set to begin Thursday in the Van Dyke murder trial. The Chicago Police Department said it is increasing police patrols around the city in preparation for the verdict.

Officers will be working longer hours at the start of the closing arguments.

Police sources said the plan of action for officers will be much like deployments during the Chicago Bulls championships and NATO. Sources said all days off for officers are cancelled and 12 hour shifts will be the norm until further notice.

Officers on day or midnight shifts will work in their district or an assigned unit. Those with afternoon shifts and canceled days off will be sent throughout the city, downtown, and to the west and south sides, to where they are needed.

Tactical and specialized unites will be deployed in platoons, wearing battle dress uniforms.

officers working 12 hour shifts and days off canceled as closing arguments begin in the Jason Van Dyke murder trial.

Police would not say how much the overtime for the officers will cost, but said public safety and staffing levels are not based on finances.