CHICAGO (CBS) — Connie’s Pizza is celebrating its 55th anniversary by raising $100,000 for Chance the Rapper’s charity, SocialWorks.

Starting Monday, Connie’s will donate 55 percent of the proceeds from its special “Take A Chance” pizza to SocialWorks, a youth empowerment non-profit organization.

The pizzas are shaped like the number 3 Chance wears on his signature hats, and will sell for $24.99 each.

The pizza chain also is asking customers to round up checks for the charity.

To kick off the event, Chance will make a special appearance Saturday at Connie’s original Archer Avenue location from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.