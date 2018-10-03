  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police want the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old missing from the West Lawn neighborhood.

Patrick Metoyer is six-feet-four-inches and weighs 183 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with yellow writing, dark blue jogging pants with red stripes, and black sandals with the word NIKE in red.

Metoyer also has scars on his right wrist. The teen was last seen in the 1800 block of South Komensky.

CPD Searches For Teen Missing From West Lawn Neighborhood

(Credit CPD)

Authorities ask that anyone with information on the missing teen to call the SVU Detective Division at 312-747-8380.