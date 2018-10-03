Kane County Associate Judge Linda S. Abrahamson today sentenced 27-year-old Eric N. Cruz to 12 years’ imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

CHICAGO (CBS) — A third Elgin street gang member was sentenced to 12 years in prison for his role in the sexual assault of a woman that was barely conscious, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Eric Cruz, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault on June 13, 2018.

In June, Daniel Hernandez-Guiterrez, 24, and Jose Vazquez, Jr., 22, each agreed to an 18-year prison sentence for pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault.

According to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, “On Dec. 9-10, 2014, Vazquez and Hernandez-Guiterrez sexually assaulted a barely conscious woman while Cruz used his cell phone to record the crimes. During the rapes the trio of defendants laughed and represented their gangs by making gang hand signs and statements referring to their gang.”

Cruz must register for life as a sexual offender.

“This defendant’s decision to make a video recording of a sexual assault made him a culpable participant in a horrific crime. With his conviction, three dangerous people are now off the street and in prison where they belong. I commend ASAs Joseph Cullen and Bianca Camargo, and the Elgin Police Department for their work in this case,” said Kane County ASA Greg Sams, chief of the office’s Special Prosecutions Bureau.