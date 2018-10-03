  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)–October means the tail-end of kitten season, and an Oak Park animal shelter says it’s flooded with felines looking for a home.

The small shelter at 1003 Garfield Street is hoping to adopt out the 20 kittens that live in the shelter tonight during a pop-up adoption event the Animal Care League calls “Kittenpalooza.”

“With limited funds and resources, we are hoping that the community is willing to help by adopting an animal, considering providing temporary foster care, or making a donation,” said the shelter’s executive director Kira Robson in a statement.

Kittenpalooza will be open tonight from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Animal Care League’s training center, which is just two doors down from the shelter.