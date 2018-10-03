CHICAGO (CBS) — Thanks to cell phones, doctors say more and more children are developing a condition called “text neck.”

Doctors say the hunched-over bad posture that comes with regular texting causes a person’s neck to lose its natural curve and puts strain on the neck muscles.

The problem used to show up mostly in adults, but doctors say now many patients are teenagers.

Chiropractor Dr. Peter Martone said the problem lies in the teen’s hand, explaining, “When you’re texting, or you’re on the computer, that’s causing your head to come forward, causing the neck muscles to be tighter.”

To ease the pain, doctors recommend sleeping on your back with a pillow to support the arch in your neck.