CHICAGO (CBS) — A north suburban high school is taking additional security measures after a student found a frightening message in a classroom.

Northbrook Glenview School District 30 issued a letter to parents saying a student reported seeing an alarming statement written on a classroom desk: “Shooting 10 03.”

Superintendent Dr. Brian Wegley said Glenbrook North High School’s administration began investigating the situation and the Northbrook Police Department was contacted immediately.

The Northbrook Police Department will have officers on patrol at the high school over the next several days.

Police want to remind everyone to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity.