CHICAGO (CBS)–A police officer driving in southwest suburban Mount Greenwood shot a driver who hit two squad cars as he fled police overnight Wednesday.

An Alsip police officer opened fire at about 2:10 a.m. near an apartment building near Marist High School.

Police said two Alsip police officers followed a suspicious black Cadillac into Chicago to the 4000 block of West 115th Street. The driver struck the two police cruisers, prompting an officer to open fire.

“We need help–we need help–shots fired,” an officer screams into a police radio.

A 33-year-old man who was shot was hospitalized Wednesday morning. His condition is unknown.

Two officers were taken to the hospital for a routine check.

Several police departments responded to the incident, including Alsip, Chicago, Merrionette Park and Oak Lawn.

Police are still on the scene, and it’s unknown whether Marist High School will open for normal hours.