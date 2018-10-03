CHICAGO (CBS) — A student in southwestern Michigan brought marijuana-laced brownies to school, in a possible attempt to get more votes for homecoming queen, police said.

The brownies were brought to Hartford High School on Sept. 26, and the student who baked them allegedly slipped some in goody bags for the football team, CBS affiliate WWMT reports.

Hartford Public Schools Supt. Andrew Hubbard sent a letter to parents, notifying them that Michigan State Police received an anonymous tip that students were consuming marijuana-laced brownies. The school launched an investigation and confirmed brownies laced with marijuana were distributed to several students.

“All individuals involved are being dealt with according to our District Policies and Student Handbooks. We have notified the Hartford Police Department and are assisting them in their criminal investigation of the matter,” Hubbard wrote.

Hartford Police told WWMT they are investigating whether the brownies were placed in goody bags for players, and whether they were used to obtain votes for the homecoming queen contest.

“You always think you’ve heard it all and seen it all, and there is always something new to surprise you,” Hartford patrolman Michael Prince told WWMT.