CHICAGO (CBS) — As detectives search for a killer suspected of randomly targeting two men in the Rogers Park neighborhood, police are planning to meet with frightened neighbors to discuss the investigation.

Eliyahu Moscowitz, 24, and Douglass Watts, 73, were shot and killed just blocks away from each other within a span of about 36 hours earlier this week. Police said ballistics tests showed both men were killed with the same gun, leading detectives to believe one person shot both victims.

Police have released video of the suspect, captured by surveillance cameras shortly after the first shooting. The video shows a man dressed in all black. He’s also wearing a mask over half his face, and has and a cap or hood on his head.

A CAPS meeting has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday in Rogers Park, and many in the community say they plan to attend now that they know the shootings are linked.

Both men were shot in the head. Detectives have not determined a motive for the attacks, and neither victim was robbed.

“This was an execution, and nothing was taken,” said Lynda Kaplan, a neighbor of Douglass Watts.

Watts was shot and killed Sunday morning while out walking his two dogs, just steps from the home he shared with his husband.

“I am so freaked out,” Kaplan said.

Her fears and those of others only grew when news spread that Moscowitz had been shot and killed in a similar manner a few blocks away Monday night.

“I knew in a second it was the same person,” Kaplan said.

Due to a Jewish holiday at the start of the week, some who knew Moscowitz didn’t learn of his death until Tuesday night.

Family friend Shalom Klein said concerns among the Jewish community quickly grew that Moscowitz might have been targeted because of his religion.

“He was wearing religious garb. He had a hat and jacket on. It was the holiday, so it was very noticeable that he was a Jew,” said Klein, executive director of the Jewish Neighborhood Development Council.

Police also have released still image from the surveillance video of the suspect.

Investigators said nothing at this time indicates either slaying was a hate crime.

Despite that, Klein said many in the Jewish community are on heightened alert.

Meantime, at Moscowitz’s funeral on Wednesday, his family made a simple request of everyone.

“Do something good. Let a little bit of light dispel some of this darkness from this crime and from this tragedy,” Klein said.

Police have stepped up patrols in the Rogers Park area, but some residents fear that won’t be enough to stop the killer from striking again.