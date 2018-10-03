CHICAGO (CBS)–A motorcycle and a semi-truck carrying frozen chicken collided early Wednesday morning on I-80 East near Joliet, with the motorcycle getting trapped under the tuck.

Flames and smoke erupted from the overturned trailer, and traffic was backed up for hours during the morning rush.

Both drivers were hospitalized. Their conditions are unknown.

The highway going eastbound is closed between Richards and Briggs.

Westbound traffic is moving, according to CBS 2’s traffic reporter Derrick Young.

Smoke billowed from large holes in the overturned semi trailer’s underbelly this morning as crews extinguished the flames.