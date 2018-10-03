CHICAGO (CBS) — Two women were knocked to the ground with stun guns and robbed in a pair of incidents in broad daylight in the past week in Noble Square and Little Italy.

Police said the first robbery happened Thursday afternoon, as a woman was walking into a home in the 700 block of South May Street around 4:35 p.m. Someone came up behind her, and used a stun gun on her, knocking her to the ground.

The attacker then stole some of her personal belongings and ran away.

Three days later, a 25-year-old woman was walking in the 1200 block of North Cleaver Street around 4 p.m., when someone shocked her with a stun gun, knocking her to the ground.

The robber stole the woman’s personal belongings and fled the scene, according to police.

Neither woman suffered serious injuries.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning. Area North detectives were investigating.