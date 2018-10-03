Chicago (CBS) — Marquis Watkins, 39, was charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of attempted first degree murder in a shooting outside the Congress Hotel that left two men dead.

Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Jamie Santini said Watkins and four others were out to celebrate the birthday of 29-year-old Bruce Miller and were driving south on Michigan Avenue when Watkins began firing early Monday, the Associated Press reports. According to Santini, Miller and Steve Nixon, 31, were both fatally shot in the head. Two others were wounded. A motive for the shooting was not given.

The driver of the vehicle was shot in the shoulder and lost control of the vehicle, crashing it into a pole. Two victims exited the car with gunshot wounds and ran into a nearby hotel, where security called police.

Watkins was ordered held without bond following a hearing on the charges Wednesday.