CHICAGO (CBS)–The defense could wrap up its case today in the murder trial of Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke.

The trial is expected to continue with the prosecution calling rebuttal witnesses, possibly on Friday.

Source: Closing arguments could happen Friday in People of Illinois v Jason Van Dyke. Jury would then likely be sequestered over the weekend. ⁦@cbschicago⁩ #JasonVanDyke #VanDykeTrial pic.twitter.com/rbGIJZogFl — Mike Puccinelli (@MPuccinelliCBS2) October 3, 2018

Tuesday was a momentous day in the trial. Van Dyke took the stand in his own defense for nearly 90 minutes in what has become one of the most high-profile criminal cases in Chicago history.

Laquan McDonald was shot in October 2014 after police were called to a report of someone breaking into vehicles. Testimony and video show responding officers called for help and were waiting for someone to arrive with a Taser.

Squad car video shows McDonald was veering away from police, a knife in one hand, when Van Dyke started shooting.

Van Dyke, 40, said he opened the car door in attempt to stop McDonald, but the video shows the black teenager walking away from the police cruiser. Van Dyke said he repeatedly yelled “drop the knife,” but McDonald “never stopped” advancing and didn’t drop the knife.

Van Dyke appeared to be holding back tears during portions of his testimony.

“His face had no expression, his eyes were just bugging out of his head. He had these huge white eyes, just staring right through me,” Van Dyke said.

Van Dyke said McDonald got about 10 to 15 feet away from him. He said McDonald waved the knife, and that’s when he shot him 16 times on Pulaski Road near 41st Street.

The defendant took the stand after a psychologist testified that he believed that when Van Dyke fired his weapon it was a “reasonable response” to what he perceived as a deadly threat posed by McDonald.

Dr. Laurence Miller interviewed Van Dyke for the defense. He said the officer told him that before he got out of his squad car, he had told his partner they would have to shoot the black teenager and wondered why officers had not already done so.

During cross-examination, prosecutors pointed out that the dash cam video and the defense team’s own animation reenactment of the shooting doesn’t appear to show Mcdonald raising the knife toward Van Dyke.