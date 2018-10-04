CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police officers fired shots at a Jeep that slammed into a police officer during an attempted traffic stop Thursday afternoon in the Albany Park neighborhood.

Police said a silver Jeep crashed into a squad car as an officer was getting out of the cruiser, while trying to make a traffic stop near Argyle and Whipple around 4 p.m.

Officers fired shots, but no one was struck by any bullets.

The officer who was trying to get out of the squad car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Further details were not immediately available.