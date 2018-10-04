Chicago (CBS) — The suspect from Friday’s bank robbery was arrested Tuesday by the Palatine Police Department.

Dexter Riley, 38, from Arlington Heights stole more than $8,000 from the Chase Bank on Dundee Road, authorities said.

The FBI recovered a scratch off lottery ticket from the bank that had fallen out of robber’s pocket. The ticket was traced to a gas station in Rolling Meadows where it had been purchased and then to a convenience store in Deer Park where it had been redeemed. Authorities put out a notice with a description of the subject and the vehicle he was driving, which was determined from surveillance video.

Riley was taken into custody after he was pulled over for a traffic stop in Arlington Heights Tuesday night, police said.