Chicago (CBS) — Chicago Police are seeing to identify a man who tried to jump off a bridge onto the Kennedy Expressway Wednesday.

Responding police were able to grab the man from the bridge on the 4900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, authorities said. He was transported to the hospital and admitted.

According to police, the unidentified man was non-responsive with clenched fists, blood on his hands and dirty clothing. He was wearing a t-shirt, blue scrubs and gym shoes. He has provided three different first names for himself but has otherwise remained non-responsive, police said.