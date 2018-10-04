CHICAGO (CBS)–A Walmart customer who shot another man in the Darien store in 2015 has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Bradley Morris, 22, of Downers Grove, pleaded guilty Thursday in DuPage County Court to one count of aggravated battery–discharge of a firearm.

Morris allegedly fired a gun at another customer on Dec. 3 in the Walmart store on the 2100 block of 75th Street.

The altercation began as a verbal argument, but the dispute quickly escalated, according to the state’s attorney. Morris allegedly pulled out a gun while he argued with a customer in the vestibule area near the exit/entrance.

He then shot the shopper four times, striking him once in the back of the shoulder.

He fled the store after he fired the shots. Police arrested him as he tried to board a bus to Florida from suburban Morris, Ill. two days later.

He’s been in custody since his arrest in December 2015, the state’s attorney said.