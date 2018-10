CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities in Dyer, Indiana are investigating how a vehicle left the roadway and hit a house.

On Wednesday just after 5:00 p.m. fire and police units were sent to the 1400 block of Rosemary Court where a car hit the side of a house.

The driver, a 77-year-old woman, was found unresponsive in the car with the tires spinning. Police and fire department workers extricated the driver and took her to a local hospital.

The occupant in the house was not injured.