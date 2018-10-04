CHICAGO (CBS) — One day after Chicago Police released the video of a man suspected in two fatal shootings in Rogers Park, residents are questioning why the video was not released sooner.

Sources said the surveillance video came from private cameras in an alley. The video showed the killer moments after the first fatal shooting on Sunday morning.

Residents are questioning why it took Chicago Police three days to share the video publicly.

“It was shocking,” said Rogers Park resident, Steve Moore, after watching the surveillance video of the man suspected of killing 73-year-old Douglass Watts Sunday morning.

One video show the suspect before the fatal shooting. Two other videos show the suspect fleeing the area after the killing.

Chicago Police released the videos Wednesday, but residents are wondering why it took police two days to release a still image of the suspect from one of the videos and then another full day to release the video.

Chicago Police released surveillance video of the suspected murderer in Rogers Park on social media, asking people to notice his physical characteristics and distinct walk/run, and to send tips or call 911 if they see anyone wearing a face mask in the neighborhood.

“Had this been out right away and someone recognized him, it might have been a little more helpful,” stated Lynda Kaplan, a Rogers Park resident.

“I would think that would come out really quick,” Moore stated.

Moore said it is especially concerning because 36 hours after Watts was killed, Chicago Police believe the same suspect killed 24-year-old Eliyahu Moscowitz, just south of Loyola Park. Some question if police released the video sooner, could the second killing have been prevented?

“It would’ve gotten the neighborhood a chance to, you know, be more aware and possibly report, you know, if the man was running and what he looks like. The calls into police would’ve been a lot quicker, I think, so it’s disappointing,” said Moore.

“They haven’t pulled the video from Loyola Park yet and released that, so they can’t blame that on a building manager. That’s the park district,” stated Kaplan.

A Chicago Police spokesperson did not explain why they didn’t release the video the same day as the still image. In a statement, CPD said investigators have “several hundred hours of video that has to be reviewed.”

CPD will host another community meeting regarding the killings Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

The Jewish United Fund/Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Chicago is offering up to $10,000 in rewards, to be administered via the Cook County Crime Stoppers, in connection with the killings in Rogers Park.

