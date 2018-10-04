Chicago (CBS) — A Safe Passage worker was shot once in the back this morning in the Austin neighborhood.

Police said at 8:15 a.m. one man fired at someone and that the Safe Passage worker was hit near the Central CTA Green Line station at North Central Avenue and West Corcoran Place.

The victim, described as a man in his 20s, was transported to Loyola Hospital. He is in serious condition, but his injuries were non-life threatening, according to police.

The Safe Passage program was started to protect children going to school.

“It says something about the offenders,” Sergeant Cindy Guerra said. “They really don’t have a regard for anyone else around them.”

No students were present during the shooting, Chicago Public Schools said.

“We will work with CPD to gather a full understanding of the incident to ensure that every possible measure is put in place to support student and staff safety,” CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson said in a statement.

CPS said a parent communication will be sent home with students to inform them of the incident and that police will provide additional vigilance in the area.