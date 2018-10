CHICAGO (CBS) — A trusted church member on Chicago’s South Side has been accused of sexually abusing a child.

Chicago Police said Anastacio Toscano, 58, was arrested and charged with aggravated criminal sex abuse of a child between nine and 17 years old.

Toscano served as a Eucharistic minister and lector at Holy Cross Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

The Archdiocese said Toscano is a parishioner, not an employee and has been told he cannot serve the parish in the future.