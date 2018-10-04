CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago teenager narrowly escaped an abduction attempt on the South side. Police are searching for her kidnappers.

The 16-year-old was walking home from majorette practice near 111th Street and Throop Wednesday afternoon in Morgan Park when one man allegedly grabbed her from behind, another grabbed her legs, and they tossed her into a tan, Dodge four-door sedan.

A third man allegedly held her at gunpoint, but after driving a few blocks, the teen jumped out of the car and ran home.

Police are still searching for the vehicle and suspects.