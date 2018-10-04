JURY DELIBERATESChicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke Is On Trial In The Shooting Death Of Laquan McDonald
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMComics Unleashed
    01:07 AMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Attempted Abduction, Attempted Kidnapping, Chicago South Side, teen abducted

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago teenager narrowly escaped an abduction attempt on the South side. Police are searching for her kidnappers.

The 16-year-old was walking home from majorette practice near 111th Street and Throop Wednesday afternoon in Morgan Park when one man allegedly grabbed her from behind, another grabbed her legs, and they tossed her into a tan, Dodge four-door sedan.

morgan park kidnapping Teen Escapes Attempted Kidnapping On Chicagos South Side

A third man allegedly held her at gunpoint, but after driving a few blocks, the teen jumped out of the car and ran home.

Police are still searching for the vehicle and suspects.