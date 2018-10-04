LONDON - JANUARY 6: A man holds an Airsoft plastic BB gun in front of a shop display of the hobbyist replica firearms January 6, 2003 in London. British Home Secretary David Blunkett has confirmed plans to tighten firearms laws, which will see a mandatory jail sentence of five years for gun possession. The announcement was made after two teenage girls were killed at a New Year\'s party in Birmingham but the Government insists it had been planned for some time. Replica and Airsoft guns will not be affected by the new laws. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images) File photo of a person holding a BB gun. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) — Three Chicago women have filed a lawsuit calling for tighter regulation of gun sales in Illinois, including the video-recording of transactions and background checks on all gun store and gun show employees.

In their lawsuit, the women contend gun violence inflicts physical, mental and emotional damage on children that “substantially limits” their ability to succeed in school and in life.

Attorney Thomas Geoghegan filed the lawsuit Wednesday. He says guns are flooding Chicago and are not only killing its children but also destroying survivors emotionally and psychologically.

One of the women filing the suit is Tywanna Patrick, who said she left the trial of the person accused of killing her son in 2014 to speak about the lawsuit. She says her 11-year-old granddaughter still struggles with her uncle’s death.

